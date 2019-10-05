Two women seriously injured after jeep smashes into wall

Two women, aged 56 and 28, have been taken to hospital following the incident on Friday.

Crash: Two women seriously injured. Brian Smith

Two women have been left seriously injured after a jeep left the road and crashed into a wall in Moray.

The incident took place on the A98 Elgin to Cullen road near Arradoul at around 4.45pm on Friday when the orange Suzuki hit a nearby property.

The 56-year-old driver of the jeep was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by air ambulance and a 28-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to Dr Gray Hospital in Elgin.

Medical staff have described both women's injuries as serious.

Sergeant Scott Deans, of the Road Policing Department, said: "Our thoughts at this time are with the families of those involved in this collision.

"We have spoken to several witnesses but would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has seen the orange Suzuki motor car around that time.

"Anyone with any information who has not yet come forward can contact Police Scotland on 101."

