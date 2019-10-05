Donald Trump's golf course makes £1m loss in a year

Documents available to view online show the course made a loss over £1m in 2018.

Trump: Golf course continues to make a loss.

Donald Trump's Aberdeenshire golf course has made losses of more than a million pounds according to published accounts.

Documents available to view online at Companies House show the Trump International Golf Club made an annual loss of £1.07m in 2018.

The Menie Estate course opened in 2012, but has continued to make a loss.

Last month, the Trump Organisation was given approval to build 550 homes on the estate.

However, the company said it would not be building a hotel as there was no market to support it.

Plans for a second golf course were also approved by Aberdeenshire Council.

The 18-hole MacLeod links is to be built on land close to the original course

