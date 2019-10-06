Search underway for man missing since Thursday morning

Scott Bailey was last seen leaving his home address at 7.30am on Thursday.

Scott Bailey: Missing.

A search is underway for a missing man who has not been seen in three days.

The 38-year-old from Cadham, Glenrothes, left in his black Mercedes with a registration number NLZ2767.

He has not been seen since and concern for his welfare is growing.

When he left his house he was wearing a blue hooded top, blue jeans, and blue suede boots.

He wears a silver ring on his wedding finger and a leather bracelet on his left wrist.

Scott also has links to the Dundee area.

Anyone who may have seen him since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101.

