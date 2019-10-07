Whisky pod: A new way to enjoy your favourite dram

The Glenlivet distillery unveiled the edible capsules to 'redefine the way whisky is enjoyed'.

Whisky: The Glenlivet's Capsule Collection. The Glenlivet

The Glenlivet has unveiled a Capsule Collection of glassless cocktails that will 'redefine the way whisky is traditionally enjoyed'.

With no ice, no stirrer and no glass, the edible capsules - made from a seaweed casing - are simply popped into the mouth for an instant burst of flavour.

The company - which has a distillery near Ballindalloch in Moray - unveiled the limited-production creation as part of London Cocktail Week, which runs through to October 13.

Following the collection's grand unveiling, critics took to social media and likened the capsules to last year's Tide Pod craze - where youngsters filmed themselves eating laundry detergent pods.

Star Trek legend William Shatner asked Outlander star Sam Heughan for his "thoughts" on the new product.

The Scottish actor, who is getting set to launch his own whisky brand, replied: "Oh dear lord no."

Julia Macfarlane, a foreign affairs reporter with ABC, asked the First Minister to intervene.

She tweeted: "Surely this is a sick joke. Glenlivet is not a tide pod. This is an abomination.

"What is going on. Somebody do something."

She then tagged Nicola Sturgeon in her post.

Kristine Canada defended the collection, stating: "I know many traditional whisky drinkers out there are going to look down on this, but I can think of several situations where these would come in really handy.

"It's the alcohol industry's edible."

Another supporter added: "The people sneering at this would do well to try some research first - these are cocktail capsules in a bio-degradable capsule.

"Aimed at an entirely different kind of drinker than the whisky snob, so no need for you to worry."

