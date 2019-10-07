  • STV
Man to stand trial over murder of his partner in flat

STV

Keith Rizzo, 23, is accused of killing Neomi Smith at her house in Brechin earlier this year.

Trial: Keith Rizzo is accused of killing Neomi Smith.

A man is to stand trial charged with the murder of his partner.

Keith Rizzo, 23, is accused of killing Neomi Smith at her flat in Brechin, Angus, on June 9 this year.

It is claimed he initially forced entry to the property and compressed Miss Smith's neck restricting her breathing.

Rizzo, also of Brechin, is then said to have repeatedly struck the 23-year-old care worker on the head and body with knives.

Rizzo faces a separate charge of assaulting Miss Smith to her injury and danger of life between May 5 and June 8, 2019.

Prosecutors claim this happened at her flat and Hudson's Bar..

The charge includes accusations Rizzo hit Miss Smith's head off a wall, punched her and caused her to lose consciousness by again compressing her neck.

He is further charged with threatening and abusive behaviour against Miss Smith.

Rizzo also faces allegations involving four other women - three described on the indictment as his "ex-partner".

These accusations span between December 2014 and May 2019.

The charges include claims he assaulted three of them and behaved in a threatening manner towards the other. Rizzo has also been accused of resisting arrest.

On Monday at the High Court in Glasgow he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Judge Johanna Johnston QC fixed a trial due to begin next February.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.