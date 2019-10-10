Dundee boss and Forfar player charged over pub disturbance

Officers were called to The Braes in Dundee at around 11.30pm on Sunday night.

Dundee manager James McPake and former teammate Gary Irvine have been charged following a disturbance in a pub.

Police Scotland confirmed two men, aged 35 and 34, were charged and will appear at the city's sheriff court at a later date.

A force spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland can confirm two men, aged 35 and 34-years-old, have been charged in connection with a disturbance at The Braes public house on Perth Road in Dundee around 11.30pm on Sunday, October 6.

"They are both due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date."

McPake, 35, was appointed Dundee manager in May after the club sacked former boss Jim McIntyre.

As well as the Dark Blues, he has also played for Livingston, Greenock Morton, Coventry City and Hibs.

Irvine, 34, who is a defender for Forfar Athletic, started his career at Celtic, but failed to make an appearance for the club during his time there.

He has also played for Ross County, St Johnstone, Dundee and St Mirren.

