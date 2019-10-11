  • STV
Police 'boys' club' accused of intimidating victim of crime

The 23-year-old said she had sex with an officer after he arrested her partner for domestic abuse.

Elgin Police Station.
Elgin Police Station. Google 2019

By Russell Findlay

A female crime victim who says she had sex with a police officer after he arrested her partner is to be questioned by detectives over claims some of his colleagues then intimidated her.

The 23-year-old last week told STV News how the officer, based in Elgin, Moray, began phoning her, turning up at her home with McDonald's meals and sending explicit photos on Snapchat after arresting her boyfriend for domestic violence.

She said that after she gave a statement to an anti-corruption enquiry in March, colleagues of the 34-year-old officer intimidated her by sitting outside her home in vehicles and pulling her over while driving.

Speaking before detectives were due to take a fresh statement on Friday, she said: "My original statement was to detectives who came up from Glasgow in March.

"The officers coming to see me this week are based in Aberdeen and they said they want to know all about what happened after I gave my original statement.

"They made fresh contact over what I told STV News about how I believe these police officers were intimidating me.

"I believe the officer's friends wanted me know that because of what I'd done they were going to pick on me. It's quite shocking because the police should be there to keep people safe.

"I've been a bit on edge these past few days but I am glad I spoke out."

STV News last week reported evidence of a so-called police 'boys' club' - a group of male officers based in Forres, Moray, who are accused of bullying, sexism, homophobia and criminality.

Allegations include locking female officers and staff in police station rooms and dumping another female officer in woods at night - after she accused her police officer ex-partner of sexual assault and domestic violence.

A Police Investigations & Review Commissioner (Pirc) team has been probing numerous claims since February after a female officer claimed her original criminal allegations made in 2017 were covered up. Police Scotland is conducting separate internal enquiries into others.

The married officer who allegedly had sex with the domestic abuse victim is suspended from duty and subject of a report to the Crown Office's Criminal Allegations Against the Police Division. He is a friend of Officer A - the alleged 'boys' club' ringleader.

The domestic violence victim believes the suspended officer allegedly exploited her vulnerability - and abused his status and policing knowledge - to target her for sex.

She has spoken to another woman who claims her experience of the same officer is almost identical to her own.

She said: "He also arrested her partner for domestic violence and knowing that his bail conditions meant she was home alone began making contact which escalated. There were the phone calls, the unexpected visits, the naked photos on Snapchat.

"Unlike me, she did not have sex with him but it is still creepy and suggests a pattern of predatory behaviour. Who knows how many other women he's tried it on with.

"She was thinking of speaking to the media but the police have told her not to because they claimed that it could prejudice their enquiries."

The second woman's partner posted an STV News report on Facebook with the comment "karma is a b****".

Some officers and ex-officers claim the 'boys' club' suggest pockets of misogyny, sexism and bullying still exist in Police Scotland - and that in-house investigations are often not good enough.

In the weekend after our reports, a recruitment drive for female officers was staged at an Aberdeen police station. Publicity material for the women only event - titled "Discover Your Journey" - stated that "all police officer, regardless of gender or age, have access to the same opportunities for progression, development and opportunity".

Assistant chief constable Alan Speirs said: "An officer, who has been reported to Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, is currently suspended.

"Following the conclusion of all inquiries by COPFS, Police Scotland will address any outstanding conduct complaints.

"The vast majority of our officers and staff conduct themselves with the highest levels of integrity and professionalism. Any allegation of misconduct will be thoroughly investigated."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.