Woman, 53, charged after dog attacked and killed pet

A woman has been charged after a dog was attacked and killed by another canine on Friday morning.

The incident took place at around 9am when one dog attacked another in Forres, Moray.

One of the animals suffered fatal injuries in the attack and the other was located and put to sleep by officers.

A 53-year-old has now been charged over the incident and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers attended a report of a dog attacking another dog around 9am on Friday, 11 October.

"Unfortunately one dog suffered fatal injuries.

"The animal responsible has been located and put to sleep.

"We have charged a 53-year-old woman in connection with an incident."

