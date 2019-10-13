Masked robber stole cash and cigarettes from petrol station

The Shell station in Aberdeen was targeted at around 11.45pm on Saturday.

Police are on the hunt for a masked robber who made off with money and cigarettes from a petrol station in Aberdeen.

The Shell station on Wellington Road was targeted at around 11.45pm on Saturday.

The man - who was dressed entirely in black - threatened the 35-year-old shopkeeper before making off with a small sum of cash and cigarettes.

He was last seen heading towards the Redmoss area.

The shopkeeper wasn't injured, but was left "very distressed".

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Detective sergeant Sam Harris said: "This was a very traumatic experience for the shopkeeper and therefore it is vital that we trace the man responsible.

"I'd like to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of the petrol station around 11.45pm, who may have seen the suspect hanging about prior to the robbery taking place or leaving afterwards.

"Also anybody who was in the area at that time who may have dashcam footage.

"Anyone with information should contact North East Division CID via telephone number 101."

Calls can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

