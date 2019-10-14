Edward Johnson, from Boston, has spoken of the 'unbelievable' experience at Carnoustie Golf Links.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6094663937001-us-student-with-heart-condition-fulfils-scots-golf-dream.jpg" />

By Ben Philip

An American college student with a rare heart condition has spoken of the "unbelievable" experience, fulfilling his dream to play golf in Scotland.

Edward Johnson from Boston, a self-confessed "golf nut" took to the fairways of Carnoustie Golf Links in Angus on Sunday alongside his dad, brother and best friend.

The 22-year-old, who was born with Tetralogy of Fallot, a congenital heart condition, has undergone two open heart surgeries in his lifetime with another to take place in the near future.

Walking off the 18th at the historic Open Championship venue, he said: "That was absolutely unbelievable.

"We had the best time. Thank you to everyone who has made this possible."

Edward has become the ninth recipient of such an experience by The Round of a Lifetime Foundation - a charity which aims to create memories for those with heart conditions, through golf.

Edward added: "I can't believe I got picked. I was very excited to see where we were going and some of the course options were great, but as soon as Carnoustie was on the table it was a no-brainer to pick here.

"I've watched the British Open and all the professionals who come over here and it certainly lives up to the hype, that's for sure."

During his visit, Edward was introduced to Neil Davidson, 35, from Carnoustie - a member of the golf course who has the same heart condition.

Mr Davidson, said: "I have never met anybody who has the same condition as I have, so I thought I would come down and wish him all the best and have a chat with him.

"Both of us are close to having replacement valve surgery in the next few years, so it was nice to be able to share similar experiences."

Michael Wells, chief executive at Carnoustie Golf Links, said it's a project the organisation has been working on for the past four years, so to finally see it come to fruition was fantastic.

'The fact that such a worthy candidate like Edward gets to play his round of a lifetime at such a historic course in Scotland is truly a dream come true.' Dan Igo from The Round of a Lifetime Foundation

He said: "We're delighted to join forces with the Round of a Lifetime Foundation to play a part in creating some very special memories for Edward and his family.

"It's the least we can do to try fulfil one of his lifetime dreams to play on a course like Carnoustie."

Dan Igo from, The Round of a Lifetime Foundation, said: "When the foundation was established, it was always a goal to send a recipient overseas.

"The fact that such a worthy candidate like Edward gets to play his round of a lifetime at such a historic course in Scotland is truly a dream come true."

