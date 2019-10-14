Masked robbers threaten staff during Burger King raid

Two thieves stormed the fast food restaurant before demanding money off workers on Sunday.

Burger King: Robbed by two men. Google

A Burger King has been raided by two masked robbers who threatened staff before demanding money in Elgin.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the theft which happened on Ashgrove Road just before midnight on Sunday.

The men entered the fast food restaurant with their faces covered at around 11.50pm before demanding the staff to hand over money.

They made off with a three-figure sum which was later recovered by officers.

No-one was injured in the incident but police say it was a "frightening incident" for those involved.

Neither of the suspects, who are both described as tall and stocky, are believed to have local accents.

Detective sergeant John Lumsden said: "Fortunately no one was injured but this was a frightening experience for the staff and enquires are ongoing to trace those responsible.

"I would like to appeal to members of the public who may have been passing through the area around that time of night who saw anything, or who may have dash-cam footage from their vehicle to contact us immediately.

"If anyone has any other information about these men, or this incident, I would urge them to get in touch with Police Scotland on 101."

