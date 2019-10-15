Man arrested after Burger King targeted in robbery

A 40-year-old man has been charged over the incident that took place on Sunday.

Burger King: Man arrested over robbery. Google

A man has been charged after a Burger King was robbed in Elgin.

The 40-year-old was held over the incident on Ashgrove Road at around 11.50pm on Sunday.

He is due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

No-one was injured in the robbery but police said it was a "very frightening experience" for the staff working there.

Detective sergeant John Lumsden, of North East Division CID, said: "This was a very frightening experience for the staff involved and I want to thank all those who came forward with information.

"Enquiries are ongoing and we are still seeking assistance from the public. Anyone with further information should contact Police Scotland on 101."

