Teenage girl found injured after suspected hit and run

The 15-year-old had just got off a bus before she was apparently struck by a vehicle.

Teenage girl injured in suspected hit and run.

A teenage girl has been found injured on a road after a suspected hit and run in Dundee.

The 15-year-old was found near a bus stop on Adamson Court at around 8.10pm on Sunday.

She was taken to Ninewells Hospital, where she was treated for her injuries.

Police enquires are ongoing, however it is believed the girl, who had just got off a bus, was hit by a vehicle.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and want to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time.

A spokesman for the force said: "We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time who may have any information or dash-cam footage to get in touch via 101."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.