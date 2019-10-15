Man charged after £29,000 worth of cannabis seized

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the drugs recovery.

Cannabis: Haul recovered by police. © STV

A man has been charged after police seized a cannabis haul worth an estimated £29,000.

The 31-year-old was arrested after the drugs were recovered from a property in the Counteswells Park Avenue area in Aberdeen on Monday.

He has now been charged with drug offences and is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Around £24,000 in cash was also recovered from the property.

Detective sergeant Scott Mackay said: "This is a significant recovery of illegal substances that were bound for our local communities.

"We continue to take action against those who target vulnerable people by disrupting their actions and seizing the proceeds of criminal activities."

