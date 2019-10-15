Five people taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash

Two adults and three children are being treated for injuries after the smash on the A92 on Tuesday.

Two adults and three children have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the smash on the A92 at Mill of Uras, near Stonehaven, at around 12:55pm on Tuesday.

The incident involved a black Honda Accord and a white Honda CRV -and two adults and three children were taken to hospital as a result

Road closures are in place while investigators examine the scene. The A92 has been closed for southbound vehicles at Dalnottar Castle and northbound at the B967.

The Scottish Ambulance Service sent five ambulances to the scene and took two adults to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and three children to the children's hospital in Aberdeen.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Five people have been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with injuries, ranging from minor to serious.

"The road has been closed for southbound vehicles at Dunnottar Castle and northbound at the B967.

"It will remain closed for some time to allow for investigation work.

"Drivers are advised to avoid the area."

