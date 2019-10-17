Horse-riding equipment worth £9000 stolen from centre

13 saddles taken from equestrian centre in Inverurie overnight between Monday and Tuesday.

Some of the saddles taken from the centre. Police Scotland

Horse-riding and equestrian equipment worth £9000 has been stolen from a centre in Aberdeenshire.

A total of 13 riding saddles were taken from Cabin Equestrian Centre in Inverurie overnight between Monday and Tuesday.

Police said the thieves made off with ten black riding saddles, several with plastic coaching stirrups attached.

A 17-inch black King jumper saddle, a 17-and-a-half inch black leather KN dress saddle and a black leather KN jump saddle of the same size were also taken.

Constable Eilidh McCabe, of the Garioch local policing team, said: "This theft has had a detrimental effect on the local business with a financial loss in the region of £9000 for the equipment alone.

"We would appeal to any members of the public who may have been passing through the Keith Hall area late on Monday evening into the early hours of Tuesday and who noticed any suspicious behaviour or vehicles in the area.

"Anyone who may have recently been offered items matching the description of the stolen equipment, or who knows where this may be now, should contact police as soon as possible.

"Anyone with any information that can help our inquiries is urged to contact 101 and quote incident number 1466 of 15 October.

"An anonymous report can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.