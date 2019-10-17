Train services suspended after body found on rail tracks

British Transport Police officers are investigating incident between Dundee and Broughty Ferry.

Railway: Train services have been cancelled. Pixabay

A body has been found on a railway line between Dundee and Broughty Ferry.

As a result, all train services between the central belt, Dundee and Aberdeen were affected or cancelled.

British Transport Police (BTP) officers were called to the scene to establish how the body came to be on the line.

Following an investigation, the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A BTP spokesperson said: "We were called at 10.37am on Thursday to an area of railway between Dundee and Broughty Ferry following a report of a body.

"Officers attended the scene; following enquiries the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

"Efforts are ongoing to locate the person's next of kin and a report will be prepared for the coroner."

Trains between Dundee and Aberdeen were initially cancelled until services got back up and running at around 12.51pm.

Services between Aberdeen and Montrose were also suspended. Edinburgh/Glasgow to Aberdeen services only ran between Edinburgh/Glasgow and Dundee.

ScotRail urged passengers to use replacement buses while investigation works took place.

A ScotRail spokesperson said: "Services between the central belt and Aberdeen are starting and terminating at Dundee while the emergency services attend an incident along the route.

"To keep people moving, we've arranged for valid train tickets to be accepted on selected local bus services in the north-east.

"Anyone delayed by 30 minutes or more is entitled to claim money back through the Delay Repay Guarantee on our website or mobile app."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.