Man left seriously injured after falling from roof

The man, who fell opposite Tayside Police HQ, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Fall: West Marketgait, Dundee. Google 2019.

A man has suffered serious injuries after falling from the roof of a building in Tayside.

The incident happened just after 3am on Thursday in West Marketgait, Dundee.

Emergency services attended the scene, opposite Tayside Police HQ, and he was taken to Ninewell Hospital for treatment.

Police said inquiries have taken place and his identity has since been confirmed.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "If anyone had contact with him prior to his going onto the roof, we would like to hear from you.

"We would particularly like to speak with two women who were seen speaking with him around 2:15am at the archway leading from West Marketgait into Brown Street."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.

