Almost 100 jobs could be at risk at Aberdeen oil firm

Union chiefs dismayed as Aker Solutions reviews staff at two sites in the city.

Aker Solutions: reviewing staffing levels

Almost 100 jobs could be at risk at an oil firm in Aberdeen.

Aker Solutions is reviewing staffing at its sites across the city because of a "change to product and manufacturing demand in Aberdeen."

Unite the Union says it has been left "angry and dismayed" by the plans which could see 95 jobs being cut.

John Boland, Unite regional officer said: "The announcement by Aker Solutions that it plans to cut 95 jobs in Aberdeen is a massive blow.

"It was only last year the company was boasting about its commitment to Aberdeen when it opened its upgraded offices but this announcement demonstrates zero commitment to its workforce.

"Unite will immediately engage with our members and do all we can to assist them at this very difficult time with all options on the table."

Sian Lloyd Rees, UK country manager at Aker Solutions, said its focus was on "delivering greater efficiencies", which best meet customer and local market requirements.

She said: "This evolution has included distributing our engineering services and manufacturing work across our international hubs, as well as our technology centre in Reading.

"Consequently, this has resulted in a change to product and manufacturing demand in Aberdeen, subsequently impacting our UK workforce.

"Following the announced proposals to review current positions across our sites in Aberdeen, we will consult with our people and continue to provide guidance and support to all.

"Our focus on delivering relevant solutions and services to our UKCS customers remains unchanged."

Aker Solutions has two sites in Aberdeen.