Bomb squad called after device found near burning car

Members of the public and motorists are being advised to avoid Bridge Street in Montrose.

Bomb squad: Emergency services have closed the road. STV

A bomb squad has locked down an Angus street following the discovery of a device after a car went up in flames.

Emergency services were called to Bridge Street in Montrose shortly after 7am on Friday in response to reports of a vehicle on fire.

An explosive ordnance disposal unit has now been sent to assess an item discovered at the scene.

The road has been closed, with the public and motorists advised to avoid the area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: Police and the Scottish fire service are currently in attendance on Bridge Street in Montrose following a vehicle fire.

"EOD have been called to assess an item discovered at the scene and the road remains closed at this time.

"The public and motorists are asked to avoid the area."

