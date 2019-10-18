Boy, 15, racially abused and injured during street attacks

Police are appealing for witnesses after the assault on the teenager on Tuesday in Dundee.

Centre: assaults happened near the Wellgate Google 2017

By Graeme Murray

A 15-year-old boy has been racially abused and attacked in Dundee city centre.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the assault on the teenager on Tuesday near the Wellgate Shopping Centre.

The boy was subjected to racial abuse from another teenager at the junction of Panmure Street and Meadowside.



He was then followed by two other teenagers and the suspect who continued to shout abuse.

Police say a fight broke out around 11.20pm and the victim sustained a serious facial injury.

Around the same time a 32-year-old man was also assaulted in Panmure Street and sustained a serious facial injury.

Constable Paul Scott, said: "This was despicable behaviour which will not be tolerated and we are working to establish the circumstances leading up to these two incidents.

"There were a number of people in the area at the time of these assaults and we are keen to speak to them. They include two teenage girls and a workman."

Those with information should call Police Scotland on 101.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.