Top golfer to play for her country after cancer diagnosis

Dunblane golfer Heather Macrae is relishing the opportunity to represent her country, months after being diagnosed with cervical cancer.

The 36-year-old underwent surgery in June, just days after winning the Women's PGA Championship.

Having made her comeback in a couple of UK tournaments in August, Heather is now preparing to to represent Great Britain and Ireland in the Women's PGA Cup in Texas next week, which she qualified for in June.

"I still get tired sometimes, I forget that I am still recovering," Heather says.

"The other day I drove up to Aberdeen and played golf, drove back down and then was going to go to the gym and then I was all of a sudden exhausted."

Heather believes that her professional sporting background helped her focus on her recovery.

"Golf is an individual sport, you become quite selfish and I 100% just made sure that I was the priority and looked after myself, did whatever I needed to do to get myself well as quick as I could and as best as I could.

"There's always knockbacks and setbacks in sport and golf and you have to always be positive and upbeat, you have to try and forget the bad days or the bad rounds."

Looking forward to the PGA Cup at the end of the month, Heather feels excited at the prospect of playing for her country for the first time in a decade.

"I'm just really excited, I was thinking about it this morning, it's been my goal for the past 18 months since they announced it to play it and to get in the team and I haven't played for my country for probably around ten to 12 years.

"It's just getting to go and play in that will be really really exciting and an honour to play for your country."

Heather combines playing golf with coaching young girls, and the recent success of the Solheim Cup in which the European team won back the title, has ignited a passion in the sport for people around her, with some of her pupil's parents eager to take up golf themselves.

"The couple of weeks after the Solheim Cup, everyone I saw whether they were a golfer or not was talking about it and even when I was going for coffee or into the shops people were like 'did you watch it, were you there?'.

"So for me that was really nice, it grabbed everyone and they were getting involved in it.

"Even now the girls I teach, their mums want to get involved and have a go and try it."

