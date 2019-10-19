Flood barriers erected in town following heavy rain

Parts of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire were been hit by heavy rain on Friday.

Flooding: Barriers erected in Stonehaven. Aberdeenshire Council

Flood barriers have been erected in a north-east town following heavy rain in Aberdeenshire.

Aberdeenshire Council made the decision to install temporary flood barriers in Stonehaven as a precautionary measure after monitoring water levels in the River Carron, which runs through the town.

Stonehaven has previously been flooded numerous times and flood wardens in the town have been notified.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire on Friday.

Parts of Aberdeen were also affected by heavy rain. Fubar News

Rising river levels are being monitored and council teams have responded to localised flooding in St Combs.

Sandbags have been made available outside the council's roads depots across Aberdeenshire, including Fraserburgh, Macduff, Turriff, Ellon, Inverurie, Strichen, Alford, Banchory and Stonehaven.

