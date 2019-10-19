In pictures: Flooding hits north east after heavy rain
Vehicles were abandoned as heavy rain flooded areas in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.
Flooding has hit parts of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire following heavy rain in the area.
The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning on Friday and The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) have issued amber flood alerts for Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City.
Residents were faced with surface water, with barriers erected in Stonehaven over fears of flooding from the River Carron.
