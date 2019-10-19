In pictures: Flooding hits north east after heavy rain

Vehicles were abandoned as heavy rain flooded areas in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Flooding: An abandoned car following heavy rain. Fubar News

Flooding has hit parts of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire following heavy rain in the area.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning on Friday and The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) have issued amber flood alerts for Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City.

Residents were faced with surface water, with barriers erected in Stonehaven over fears of flooding from the River Carron.

Cars were abandoned on streets. Fubar News

Surface water cut off streets to residents. Fubar News

Parts of Aberdeen were cut off due to flooding. Fubar News

Cars struggled through the water in the north east. Fubar News

Vehicles struggled to pass through deep surface water. Fubar News

