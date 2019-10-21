Dancing fountains switched off due to high chemical levels

The Marischal College water feature in Aberdeen was installed outside the council's headquarters.

Fountain: Marischal College water feature. Pexels

By Graeme Murray

Dancing fountains in Aberdeen have been switched off after "high levels" of a chemical were found in the water.

The Marischal College water feature was installed outside the council's headquarters in 2018 as part of £3.2m city centre masterplan.

But water quality tests have revealed bromine levels to be higher than normal.

Council chiefs say the fountains will be switched on again when levels drop.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: "We carry out daily tests to the fountain in Broad Street to ensure that water quality is within acceptable levels. If it is not, such as what happened at the end of last week, then the fountain is switched off.

"During a daily check, the bromine levels were found to be higher than normal. It was established that a part of the bromine probe had broken and a replacement part was ordered and fitted.

"The system requires time for water to circulate to allow water quality to return to acceptable levels and as such, the decision was taken to turn the fountain off over the weekend.

"Bromine levels in the fountain water are highly diluted including when readings are found to be higher as they were last week. It is hoped that levels will soon return to acceptable levels and as soon as they are, the fountain will be switched back on again."

The authority said the bromine levels in the dancing fountains posed no risk.

Lights on the water feature were switched on to mark the completion major refurbishment to Broad Street in Aberdeen city centre.

The authority says the project has "transformed" the area improved streets and provided a pedestrian-orientated space.

In addition to the water feature, improvements also include trees, benches, improved lighting, and a raised grass area offering flexible event space in front of Marischal College.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.