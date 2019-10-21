Man dead and two pensioners hurt after attack in woods

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident in Moray.

A pensioner has died and two others have been seriously injured following an attack in Moray.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, which happened at Birkenhill Wood in New Elgin on Monday morning.

Emergency services arrived at the woodland after receiving a report two men and a woman had been seriously assaulted around 9am.

All three were taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin, where an 83-year-old man has since died. His next of kin have been told.

The woman and the other man, both aged 70, are being treated for injuries that are serious but not thought to be life-threatening.

Their families have also been notified.

Detective inspector Brian Geddes, of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said: "First and foremost, I'm sure I speak on behalf of everyone within North East Division when I say my thoughts are with the family and friends of all those affected by this tragic incident.

"I know the circumstances will understandably cause concern within the local community, particularly because incidents of this nature are so incredibly rare.

"A man has been arrested and as our investigation continues, I urge anyone with information to contact police on 101.

"Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain completely anonymous.

"While our enquiries continue, additional patrols will be carried out in the area and I would urge anyone with concerns to speak to any of our officers."

