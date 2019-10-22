  • STV
Man charged over pensioner's death after woodland attack

Jenness Mitchell

Frank Kinnis, 83, died after an attack at Birkenhill Wood in New Elgin on Monday morning.

Birkenhill Wood: Frank Kinnis died after an attack. Police Scotland / STV
Birkenhill Wood: Frank Kinnis died after an attack. Police Scotland / STV

A man has been charged over the death of a "beloved" great-grandfather in Moray.

Frank Kinnis, 83, died in hospital after an attack at Birkenhill Wood in New Elgin on Monday morning.

Emergency services arrived at the woodland after receiving a report two men and a woman had been seriously assaulted around 9am.

All three were taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin, where Mr Kinnis later died.

The woman and the other man, both 70, suffered serious injuries and remain in hospital in a stable condition.

A 35-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and has now been charged.

On Tuesday afternoon, superintendent Kate Stephen read out a statement at the police incident pod at Birkenhill Wood car park.

Birkenhill Wood: Emergency services in the area. STV
Birkenhill Wood: Emergency services in the area. STV

She said: "At around 9am yesterday, Monday, October 21, Police Scotland received a report that a number of people had been seriously assaulted at Birkenhill Wood near Elgin.

"This included an 83-year-old man and a couple in their 70s, who had been walking in the area that morning.

"All three were taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin, where sadly 83-year-old Frank Kinnis died later that day.

"The couple sustained serious head injuries and remain in a stable condition.

"Our priority at this point remains ensuring that they receive the best possible care, as well as supporting families of all those involved at this extremely difficult time."

'Frank was a doting, warmhearted and unfailing dependable presence in each of our lives.'
Family of Frank Kinnis

Superintendent Stephen spoke on behalf of Mr Kinnis' family, who mourn the loss of a "beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather".

The family said: "Frank was a doting, warmhearted and unfailing dependable presence in each of our lives.

"There will also be many fond memories of him among the farming and bowls communities in Elgin, where he was well known and liked.

"We will fondly remember him as he was in life and ask everyone who knew him to make certain that it is these memories of him that endure.

'Moray prides itself on being one of the safest places to live which makes this incident all the more tragic.'
Superintendent Stephen

"While the police continue their investigation, we kindly ask that our privacy be respected."

In response to the "rare and unusual" incident at the "well used and loved area", police have increased patrols in the vicinity.

Superintendent Stephen added: "Please approach any of our officers if you have any information or if you just want to speak to someone about any concerns that you may have.

"I am acutely aware of the impact this incident has had on the local community, and I include in that my own officers who not only work in the area but many of whom also live in the communities.

"Moray prides itself on being one of the safest places to live which makes this incident all the more tragic."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.