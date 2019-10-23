Man to appear in court over death of pensioner in woods

An 83-year-old died and two 70-year-olds were left seriously injured following the incident.

Frank Kinnis: Died after incident in Birkenhill woods. Police Scotland / STV

A man is due in court after a pensioner died and two others were seriously injured following an incident at woods in Moray.

Police were called to reports three people had been attacked while they were walking at Birkenhill Woods near New Elgin at around 9am on Monday.

They were all taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin where Frank Kinnis, 83, later died.

A man and woman, both aged 70, suffered serious head injuries and were both in a stable condition on Tuesday.

Police said a 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death.

He is due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Wednesday

