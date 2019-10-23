Man charged over crash which killed great-grandmother

Katrina Smith, 76, died in the collision on the A96 Forres to Inverness road in April.

Death: Katrina Smith died in the crash.

A man has been charged after a great-grandmother died in a road crash.

The crash occurred on the A96 Forres to Nairn road near Brodie at around 5.55am on Sunday April 28.

Katrina Smith, 76, from Burghead, died when the grey Peugeot car she was driving collided with a silver Isuzu pick-up.

Her family described her as a "much-loved mam, granny and great-granny."

Police Scotland said a 26-year-old man had now been charged in connection with the fatal crash.

Sergeant Scott Deans, from the north-east road policing team, said: "Our thoughts remain with Katrina's family following her tragic death.

"I would like to thank all those who came forward and helped our enquiries."

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.