Man sexually assaults woman after forcing his way into flat

Sex attack: Balunie Crescent. Google 2019

A man has sexually assaulted a woman after forcing his way into a flat in Dundee.

The 32-year-old victim was targeted after the attacker stormed her home on Balunie Crescent between 10am and 11.30am on Saturday morning.

The suspect was wearing a black tammy style hat, a black scarf and a black tracksuit.

Officers are now carrying out house to house and CCTV enquiries in the area.

Detective inspector Marc Lorente said; "This has been a particularly distressing incident for the woman involved and we have a number of officers dedicated to this enquiry.

"I would urge anyone who has been aware of any men fitting this description acting suspiciously around the area and who have not come forward to do so.

"As well as a significant enquiry team working on this case dedicated additional uniformed officers are also patrolling in the area."

Anyone who has any information that may assist officers with their enquiries, should contact Police Scotland on 101 or speak to any police officer quoting 28062/19.

