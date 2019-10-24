Scientist wins £2m compensation for blood-testing invention

Unilver said it had 'no interest' in commercialising the equipment for diabetes sufferers.

Invention: Professor Ian Shanks Professor Ian Shanks

A scientist has won £2m in compensation from the Supreme Court for an invention he created almost 40 years ago.

Professor Ian Shanks, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, created a pioneering device which allowed diabetes sufferers to test their blood sugar levels on miniaturised equipment

The application was then of "no interest" to his former employer Unilever which patented the invention, but chose not to commercialise it.

But the company was approached by manufacturers of blood glucose testing systems and asked for a licence.

Although the firm did not "outlicence" its patents to third parties, licences were granted for a lump sum payment.

In this way Professor Shanks argued Unilever "secured a £24m windfall without having to make any capital contribution or accept any commercial risk."

The Court of Appeal rejected his appeal against that decision on January 18.

However, professor Shanks chose not to quit and brought his case to the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The appeal was granted and after more than 13 years of litigation and he was awarded the compensation.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.