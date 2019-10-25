Man arrested after sexual assault in Aberdeen woodlands

A 22-year-old man has been arrested by police following the attack on Wednesday.

Woods: 22-year-old arrested over sexual assault.

A man has been arrested after a sexual assault in Aberdeen woods.

The 22-year-old man has been arrested over the incident in Greenfern woods near Barvas Walk, Sheddocksley, on Wednesday.

A part of the area was cordoned off as police carried out enquires into Thursday night.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "Police Scotland received a report of a sexual assault in the Barvas Walk area of Aberdeen.

"A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, and enquiries remain ongoing."

