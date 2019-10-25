Bridge washed away during floods rebuilt in three weeks

The repair was a high priority after floods damaged or washed away a further six bridges.

Rebuilt: South Mains Bridge, Aberdeenshire Aberdeenshire Council

A vital rural bridge which was washed away by floods has been rebuilt in Aberdeenshire.

Construction teams have taken three weeks to complete the new bridge work on the B9105 Fraserburgh to Turriff road at South Mains.

The structure's repair was given a high priority by Aberdeenshire Council following recent floods which last month left a further six bridges either damaged or washed away and rural communities facing lengthy detours.

Floods: Washed away the bridge Aberdeenshire Council

It follows the completion of repair works at Auchmill Bridge just off the A947 near King Edward, which had been closed as a result of damage sustained in a collision.

A spell of good weather enabled roads workers to complete laying the base layers on Thursday with the final surface course being laid on Friday.

Philip McKay, head of roads, said: "On behalf of Aberdeenshire Council I would like to thank everyone who has worked tirelessly to get this bridge rebuilt and reopened to traffic within an incredibly tight schedule.

"We fully appreciate the impact the bridge and road closures have had on our rural communities, so to see the South Mains route back in action is great news for residents and businesses alike."

