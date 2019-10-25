Hunt for rapist who forced his way into woman's home

The 32-year-old victim was sexually assaulted within her Dundee flat last Saturday.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6097753016001-news-191025-balunie16x9.jpg" />

Specialist police officers have been called in after a woman was raped by an intruder in her Dundee home.

The 32-year-old victim was sexually assaulted after the man forced his way into her flat on Balunie Crescent between 10.30am and 11.30am last Saturday morning.

Detective inspector Marc Lorente said it was a distressing incident for the woman, who is now being supported by a dedicated team.

On Friday, DI Lorente told STV News: "There was a lady that was in her own flat.

"A person knocked at her door, and what I can tell you is that she's opened her door and this male's forced his way into her house and then he thereafter went on to commit a serious sexual assault."

Police have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries and have increased patrols in the area.

Officers have also been going through the CCTV footage provided by local residents.

Investigation: Specialist teams have been called in. STV

DI Lorente stated: "We've got significant officers working on this - both uniformed and detective officers, including specialist officers working with the victim which is our main priority - as well as a lot of forensic work going on and search teams as well.

"We'll put everything we possibly can to catch him as soon as.

"There are a number of lines of inquiry.

"We have search teams out today, we've got house-to-house officers out today, forensic work is still ongoing as well as all the routine inquiries that the detective officers are doing just now.

"A lot of people have come forward with various footage. There's people working behind the scenes to piece that all together as we speak."

Dundee: The attack happened on Balunie Crescent. Dundee

The suspect was wearing a black tammy-style hat, a black scarf and a black tracksuit.

DI Lorente added: "Again, we're doing everything we possibly can. I wouldn't like to put a timescale on it - we're dictated to, especially with forensic work.

"Unlike they see on some programmes - it doesn't happen in half-an-hour.

"So, it's fair to say that it is a priority on the whole of the Tayside area - hence the reason we've got significant officers working on it."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.