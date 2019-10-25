  • STV
  • MySTV

Hunt for rapist who forced his way into woman's home

Jenness Mitchell

The 32-year-old victim was sexually assaulted within her Dundee flat last Saturday.

Specialist police officers have been called in after a woman was raped by an intruder in her Dundee home.

The 32-year-old victim was sexually assaulted after the man forced his way into her flat on Balunie Crescent between 10.30am and 11.30am last Saturday morning.

Detective inspector Marc Lorente said it was a distressing incident for the woman, who is now being supported by a dedicated team.

On Friday, DI Lorente told STV News: "There was a lady that was in her own flat.

"A person knocked at her door, and what I can tell you is that she's opened her door and this male's forced his way into her house and then he thereafter went on to commit a serious sexual assault."

Police have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries and have increased patrols in the area.

Officers have also been going through the CCTV footage provided by local residents.

Investigation: Specialist teams have been called in.
Investigation: Specialist teams have been called in. STV

DI Lorente stated: "We've got significant officers working on this - both uniformed and detective officers, including specialist officers working with the victim which is our main priority - as well as a lot of forensic work going on and search teams as well.

"We'll put everything we possibly can to catch him as soon as.

"There are a number of lines of inquiry.

"We have search teams out today, we've got house-to-house officers out today, forensic work is still ongoing as well as all the routine inquiries that the detective officers are doing just now.

"A lot of people have come forward with various footage. There's people working behind the scenes to piece that all together as we speak."

Dundee: The attack happened on Balunie Crescent.
Dundee: The attack happened on Balunie Crescent. Dundee

The suspect was wearing a black tammy-style hat, a black scarf and a black tracksuit.

DI Lorente added: "Again, we're doing everything we possibly can. I wouldn't like to put a timescale on it - we're dictated to, especially with forensic work.

"Unlike they see on some programmes - it doesn't happen in half-an-hour. 

"So, it's fair to say that it is a priority on the whole of the Tayside area - hence the reason we've got significant officers working on it."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.