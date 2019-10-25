Teenager to appear in court over petrol station robbery

The Shell station on Wellington Road in Aberdeen was targeted on October 12.

Robbery: The Shell was targeted earlier this month. Google 2019

A teenager has been charged following a robbery at a petrol station in Aberdeen.

The Shell station on Wellington Road was targeted at around 11.45pm on Saturday, October 12.

A man threatened the 35-year-old shopkeeper before making off with a small sum of cash and cigarettes.

The shopkeeper wasn't injured, but was left "very distressed".

Police have now confirmed an 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective sergeant Sam Harris said: "We would like to thank the local community and public who assisted following our earlier appeals for information.

"Officers launched a thorough investigation into this incident which has now resulted in a man being charged in connection."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.