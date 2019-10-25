Man charged and due in court over jewellery store robbery

The Walker store on Union Street, Dundee, was targeted on Monday, September 23.

Dundee: The Walker shop was targeted. Google 2019

A man has been charged in connection with a robbery at a jewellery store last month.

The Walker store on Union Street, Dundee, was targeted on the morning of Monday, September 23.

A 60-year-old man was injured during the incident and was taken to the city's Ninewells Hospital, where he was treated for a head injury before being released.

Police said a 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detectives said that inquiries into the incident are continuing.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.