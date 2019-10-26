Woman threatened at knife-point in handbag robbery

A man threatened the 54-year-old victim with a knife before stealing her bag and purse.

Appeal: Police are looking for witnesses.

A woman has been threatened at knife-point before having her purse and handbag stolen in an early morning robbery in Perth.

The 54-year-old victim was on a path between Tweedsmuir Road and Struan road, adjacent to Letham Primary School, when she was targeted by a hooded man at around 8am on Saturday.

She was threatened and robbed by the man described as around 30-years-old and around 5ft7 with an average build.

He was wearing a black jacket with the hood up and jeans.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Sergeant Ryan Thompson, of Dundee CID, said: "The victim was shaken but didn't suffer any serious injuries.

"If anyone remembers seeing anyone matching this description around the area at that time acting suspiciously, or has any relevant information, please contact us on 101."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.