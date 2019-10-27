Three charged with alleged drug dealing offences after raid

Three people have been charged with alleged drug dealing offences after a police raid.

Drugs: Three charged after raid.

Three people have been charged with alleged drug dealing offences after a police raid in Aberdeenshire.

Two men aged 25 and 39 and a 23-year-old woman were arrested following the raid on Woodside Road in Banchory.

Police found £2,000 of drugs, including cocaine and cannabis, as well as a "four-figure" sum of cash.

The trio are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

Sergeant Keith Greig said: "Drugs bring misery to our communities. Police in the North East are committed to removing them before they end up in the hands of vulnerable people.

"We take concerns relating to drug supply seriously and I would encourage those in the community who are aware of such activities to report this to police via 101."

