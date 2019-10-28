'Security breach' at Crown Office as worker suspended

Police probe at Aberdeen HQ after suspected security breach.

Police have launched an investigation over a "suspected security breach" in the evidence store of the Crown Office's Aberdeen headquarters.

On Monday, a Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) spokesperson confirmed a member of staff has been suspended.

They stated: "A suspected security breach in the evidence store in our Aberdeen office is being investigated by Police Scotland.

"A member of staff has been suspended.

"The way evidence is stored in all COPFS offices is the subject of ongoing review and the service is implementing measures to strengthen further the security arrangements. ‎

"As live criminal proceedings are involved we cannot comment further at this time."

