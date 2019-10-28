Woman charged over theft of items from Crown Office

Police launched an investigation following a 'suspected security breach'.

A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of items from the Crown Office's Aberdeen headquarters.

On Monday, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) stated that police had launched an investigation over a "suspected security breach" in the evidence store.

Police later confirmed a 33-year-old woman had been charged in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 33-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of items from the Procurator Fiscal's office in Aberdeen.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

COPFS earlier stated that a member of staff had been suspended.

They added: "The way evidence is stored in all COPFS offices is the subject of ongoing review and the service is implementing measures to strengthen further the security arrangements. ‎

"As live criminal proceedings are involved we cannot comment further at this time."

