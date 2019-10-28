Woman dead and man seriously injured in car collision

The smash happened on the B977 near Raemoir on Saturday morning.

Crash: The two-car smash happened on Saturday. STV

A woman has died and a man has been seriously injured after a two-car crash in Aberdeenshire.

The incident happened on Saturday at about 8.50am on the B977 Torphins to Garlogie road near St Duthac Cottage, Raemoir.

Police said the crash involved a red Honda Jazz, driven by Anna Marcinkowski, 38, of Aberdeen, and a red Abarth 500 driven by a man from Ballater.

Both were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but Ms Marcinkowski later died of her injuries.

The 65-year-old man suffered serious leg and hip injuries.

Sergeant Craig McNeill said: "I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to get in touch with us."

Meanwhile, officers have named a 79-year-old man who died after a crash on the A75 in Dumfries and Galloway on Friday.

Alexander O'Haire, of Shawhead, Dumfries, had been receiving treatment at Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary but died on Sunday.