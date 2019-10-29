Missing man appeal after he vanished from city centre

Piotr Janik speaks with a Polish accent and was last seen on Sunday morning.

Police say they are becoming "increasingly concerned" about a man who has vanished in Aberdeen.

Piotr Janik, 27, was reported missing from the city centre and was last seen around 10am on Sunday at Strawberry Bank Parade.

He is described as white, around 5ft 9in with slim build, short dark hair and brown eyes.

Mr Janik speaks with a Polish accent and was last seen wearing navy jeans and a T-shirt.

Inspector Chris Kerr, from North East Division, said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for Piotr's welfare and are anxious to trace him safe and well as soon as possible.

"I would urge anyone who may have seen him, or who has any information about his whereabouts, to contact us on 101."