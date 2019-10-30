Lifeboat station back to normal after 'trust breakdown'

Volunteers at RNLI Peterhead Lifeboat Station will return to full service from November.

A lifeboat station which was taken off duty following a breakdown in relationships between crew members will return to full service next month.

Volunteers at RNLI Peterhead Lifeboat Station were stood down in June due to a "lack of mutual trust, good communication and teamwork", which became so serious the station was "no longer capable of operating safely and effectively".

The RNLI described the decision as a "last resort", blaming "personal rivalries and historic disagreements".

A phased return was put in place, with RNLI stations in Fraserburgh and Aberdeen assisting when the station was not in service.

Jurgen Wahle, Peterhead volunteer operations manager and Henry Weaver, area lifesaving manager, have now told the crew that the station will be returning to full service from November 9.

Mr Wahle said: "A huge amount of work and dedication from volunteers and staff alike has gone into the station over the past months and it's brilliant to see that effort paying off with the station returning to full service.

"Our focus is now on continuing to develop our volunteers, welcome new recruits and to, as always, provide a world class lifesaving service to our local community.

"Everyone at the station thanks the town for their ongoing support of the lifeboat and her crew"

As volunteers and a full-time staff member continue to train, the station will be supported by an RNLI fleet-staff Coxswain, allowing the station to return to full service.

