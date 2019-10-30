Man seriously injured in hit-and-run outside McDonald's

A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle outside the restaurant.

Hurt: Man injured outside McDonalds in Perth. Google 2019

A man has been seriously injured during a hit-and-run outside a McDonald's in Perth.

A 22-year-old man was hit by a vehicle outside the restaurant on Dunkeld Road around 9.40pm on Tuesday evening.

The vehicle drove away and the victim was taken to Ninewells Hospital with a serious leg injury.

Sergeant Paul Taylor said: "We're appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward.

"We are particularly interested in speaking to the driver of a light coloured van, which is known to have been in the area at the time and if anyone has any information about this incident please contact us."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3919 of 29 October or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.