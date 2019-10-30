Bomb squad called to recycling centre after device found

Emergency services have cordoned off the facility in Keith, Moray.

Balloch Road Recycling Centre: A bomb squad has been called to the facility. Google 2019

A bomb squad has been called to a recycling centre in Moray.

At around 12.35pm on Wednesday, police received a report that a device had been found within the facility in Balloch Road, Keith.

Emergency services are in attendance.

The centre has been closed and an area has been cordoned off as a precaution.

A force spokesperson said: "Around 12.35pm, police received a report that a device had been found at the recycling centre in Keith.

"Emergency services are in attendance and the centre is currently closed with an area cordoned off as a precaution.

"EOD on its way."

Moray Council has advised residents to use alternative recycling plants.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.