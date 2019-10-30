Two drivers taken to hospital after car and tractor crash

The smash which involved a Ford Galaxy and a tractor towing a livestock trailer happened on Tuesday.

Crash: A9.culbokie

Two drivers have been taken to hospital following a crash between a car and tractor on the A9.

The smash which involved a Ford Galaxy and a tractor towing a livestock trailer happened at Culbokie in Ross and Cromarty at around 7.25pm on Tuesday.

Emergency services attended and the scene and a 63-year-old male tractor driver was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness and has since been released.

The 52-year-old driver of the Ford Galaxy was also taken to hospital where he remains.

The animals in the trailer were uninjured.

A police spokesman said: "An investigation is under way to establish the circumstances of the crash.

"Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the vehicles prior to the incident happening to contact them.

"Anyone has a dash cam, please check the footage as you may have captured footage which could assist in our enquiries."

