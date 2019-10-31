£300,000-a-year university principal suspended in rent row

Professor Andrew Atherton was removed from his role for alleged non-payment of rent.

Suspended: Professor Andrew Atherton. University of Dundee/STV

The principal of the University of Dundee has been suspended for alleged non-payment of rent.

Professor Andrew Atherton took up the £300,000-a-year role on January 1 after moving from Lancaster University.

He also received a £40,000 "disruption allowance" to help with the move, according to reports in The Courier.

Prof Atherton was removed from his role in September for allegedly failing to pay rent on accommodation provided to him by the university.

An independent investigation is ongoing into the allegations.

A Dundee University spokesman said: "Professor Atherton, principal and vice-chancellor, was suspended from office on September 13, pending an investigation which remains to be completed.

"That process includes an investigation carried out by someone external to the university.

"As is our policy in any disciplinary case, it would not be appropriate for the university to comment further while the process is ongoing."

Professor Atherton's remuneration package reportedly includes a £254,000 salary and pension contributions.

At Lancaster University, which he joined in 2013, he was deputy vice-chancellor and professor of enterprise.

Before that he was senior deputy vice-chancellor at Lincoln University, and he also previously worked at Durham University.

