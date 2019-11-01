  • STV
Sisters who used lilo to save man and boy at sea honoured

STV

Isla Noble, 15 and sister Eilidh, 14, to receive bravery awards from The Royal Humane Society.

Brave: Phil with sisters Isla and Eilidh Noble
Brave: Phil with sisters Isla and Eilidh Noble

Two schoolgirls who rescued a man and his son at an Aberdeenshire beach after they got into difficulty in the water have been honoured for their bravery.

Isla Noble, 15, and sister Eilidh, 14 spotted the man with a young boy on his shoulders calling for help while at the Fraserburgh beach with their family.

Isla rushed towards the pair with a lilo to help them while her sister Eilidh phoned the coastguard for help.

During the drama, the man known only as Phil, from Newcastle, Tyneside, passed out but was otherwise unharmed.

The Fraserburgh Academy pupils were enjoying some time at the Waters of Philorth nature reserve in August when the rescue happened.

A lifeboat from RNLI Fraserburgh was launched and police, ambulance and coastguard attended the scene.

Rescue: Fraserburgh beach and the Noble sisters
Rescue: Fraserburgh beach and the Noble sisters

The man had swallowed a lot of water and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by air ambulance.

His son was checked over by ambulance crews but was unharmed.

The Royal Humane Society is now to honour the sisters for their bravery.

Isla Noble, is to receive a Royal Humane Society Testimonial on Vellum while her sister, Eilidh, 14, along with Keith Gray who helped in the rescue has been awarded a Testimonial on Parchment by the Society.

An off-duty nurse, Sophie Ross, who was walking her dogs on the beach is also to receive a Certificate of Commendation from the Society for providing first aid.

Andrew Chapman, secretary of the Royal Humane Society said: "Put simply, Isla and Eilidh were the right people in the right place at the right time.

"They realised that the man and his son were in serious danger and didn't hesitate to go to their aid. The beach at Fraserburgh is known for dangerous rip tides, but Isla ignored any danger to herself to swim out to the man and child.

'There was some superb team-work here and all four of them richly deserve the awards they are to receive.'
Andrew Chapman, secretary of the Royal Humane Society

"Eilidh went into the water after her, realizing that the airbed would be of enormous assistance and then, kept a cool head and called the emergency services.

"Keith Gray and Sophie Ross also played important roles in preventing what could have turned into a double fatality.

"There was some superb team-work here and all four of them richly deserve the awards they are to receive."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.