Hunt continues for rapist who forced way into woman's flat

The 32-year-old victim was sexually assaulted within her Dundee home last month.

Police have issued a fresh appeal in their bid to catch a rapist who attacked a woman after forcing his way into her home.

The 32-year-old was subjected to a "horrendous ordeal" after the intruder broke into her flat on Balunie Crescent, Dundee, at around 11am on Saturday, October 19.

Officers said they have already spoken to 200 people since the attack.

The suspect, who spoke with a local accent, was wearing all black including a hat, scarf and tracksuit.

Police say it is now "critical" they trace the man responsible.

Detective inspector Marc Lorente, who is heading up the inquiry, said: "This was a horrendous ordeal for a young woman to have experienced and it's critical we trace this man.

"I would like to reassure the community that our officers are doing everything they can to find the person responsible. We have already spoken with more than 200 people and officers are reviewing hours of CCTV footage recovered in the area.

"We are continuing to identify a number of people and vehicles in the street and we would appeal to those who have been in the area between 10.30am and 11.30am on Saturday October 19 to come forward if we have not yet spoken with you."

