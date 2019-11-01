Appeal as 12 cars vandalised causing £20,000 in damages

Police are appealing for information following the incidents in Buckie.

Appeal: 12 cars vandalised. STV

Vandals have caused up to £20,000 worth of damages after targeting 12 cars in Buckie town centre.

Police are appealing for information following the incidents that took place on Thursday night and early hours of Friday morning.

The cars were targeted on Banff Street, Milton Drive, Cluny Place car park, High Street, South Pringle Street and West Church Street.

The cost of damages is estimated to be between £15,000 and £20,000.

Sergeant Dave Cooper of the Buckie Policing team said: "It is disappointing to hear of the mindless acts of vandalism to a number of vehicles in Buckie. The inconvenience and financial burden that this has placed on the owners of these vehicles is considerate.

"There are a minority in our communities who feel this sort of behaviour is acceptable, but I want to be clear that, it is not.

"We are following all lines of enquiry to make sure that those responsible are found. I would urge anyone with information or who may have seen anything to come forward."

